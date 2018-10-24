Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Rockets, Box

October 24, 2018 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (100)

Ingles 3-8 2-2 11, Favors 3-5 2-2 8, Gobert 4-5 4-6 12, Rubio 1-8 2-2 4, Mitchell 14-25 6-8 38, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Crowder 3-12 1-2 9, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 3-6 2-2 9, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Burks 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 34-78 22-28 100.

HOUSTON (89)

Carter-Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Tucker 2-9 0-0 6, Capela 5-9 0-2 10, Harden 10-19 6-9 29, Gordon 5-21 0-0 11, Anthony 9-17 1-2 22, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-5 1-1 4. Totals 35-87 8-14 89.

Utah 24 28 23 25—100
Houston 29 15 22 23— 89

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-29 (Mitchell 4-9, Ingles 3-6, Crowder 2-8, Exum 1-1, Niang 0-1, Allen 0-2, Rubio 0-2), Houston 11-40 (Harden 3-4, Anthony 3-8, Tucker 2-7, Carter-Williams 1-4, Green 1-5, Gordon 1-12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (Gobert 13), Houston 35 (Capela 12). Assists_Utah 21 (Mitchell 7), Houston 16 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Houston 23. A_18,055 (18,500).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb