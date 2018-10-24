Jazz-Rockets, Box

UTAH (100)

Ingles 3-8 2-2 11, Favors 3-5 2-2 8, Gobert 4-5 4-6 12, Rubio 0-7 2-2 2, Mitchell 14-25 6-8 38, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Crowder 3-11 1-2 9, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 3-6 2-2 9, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Burks 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 33-76 22-28 100.

HOUSTON (89)

Carter-Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Tucker 2-9 0-0 6, Capela 5-9 0-2 10, Harden 10-19 6-9 29, Gordon 5-21 0-0 11, Anthony 9-17 1-2 22, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-5 1-1 4. Totals 35-87 8-14 89.

Utah 24 28 23 25—100 Houston 29 15 22 23— 89

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-28 (Mitchell 4-9, Ingles 3-6, Crowder 2-7, Exum 1-1, Niang 0-1, Allen 0-2, Rubio 0-2), Houston 11-40 (Harden 3-4, Anthony 3-8, Tucker 2-7, Carter-Williams 1-4, Green 1-5, Gordon 1-12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (Gobert 13), Houston 35 (Capela 12). Assists_Utah 21 (Mitchell 7), Houston 16 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Houston 23. A_18,055 (18,500).

