Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
Jets activate CB Robinson, release S Wilcox

October 8, 2018 7:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets activated cornerback Rashard Robinson and released safety J.J. Wilcox on Monday.

New York had until 4 p.m. EDT to activate or release Robinson, who returned to the team last week on a roster exemption following a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving in Morris County, New Jersey, last December. Police accused Robinson of having marijuana-laced candy in his car.

Robinson could help immediately with Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) uncertain to play Sunday against Indianapolis.

The Jets acquired Robinson from the 49ers last October for a fifth-round draft pick.

Wilcox signed with New York in June and had a solid training camp and preseason. But he had just three tackles in five games while never finding a consistent role in the defense.

The Jets also made a few moves on their practice squad by signing defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi and releasing offensive lineman Dieugot Joseph. Kaufusi was promoted to the active roster last week before being waived a few days later.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

