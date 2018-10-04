Jets-Blues Sum

Winnipeg 1 0 4—5 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 1 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 4:01 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Lowry 1, 5:51 (sh). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Scheifele, Connor), 6:55. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Laine, Trouba), 7:35. 5, Winnipeg, Tanev 1 (Roslovic, Vesalainen), 11:05. 6, St. Louis, Dunn 1 (Bozak, O’Reilly), 14:10.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-8_25. St. Louis 10-12-20_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (42 shots-41 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-1-0 (25-20).

A_18,292 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.