Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets’ Bowles says Powell expected to make full recovery

October 25, 2018 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says running back Bilal Powell is expected to make a full recovery after he has surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

Bowles clarified Thursday that Powell’s injury, suffered last Sunday during a run against Minnesota, is similar to the one from which wide receiver Quincy Enunwa returned this season.

Initially, Bowles had said that it was “possible” Powell’s injury could threaten his playing career because it “may be worse” than the injury that sidelined Enunwa all of last season. The coach says there was a misunderstanding on the potential long-term prognosis for Powell.

Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War