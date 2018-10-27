Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets-Maple Leafs Sum

October 27, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Winnipeg 1 1 0—2
Toronto 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 9:38 (pp).

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 6, 11:00.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Kadri 2 (Marner, Hainsey), 6:33. 4, Toronto, Gardiner 1 (Marner), 16:49. 5, Toronto, Kapanen 6 (Tavares, Hyman), 17:15.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-7_24. Toronto 10-10-11_31.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-4-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-3-0 (24-22).

A_19,545 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory