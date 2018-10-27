Jets-Maple Leafs Sum

Winnipeg 1 1 0—2 Toronto 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 9:38 (pp).

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 6, 11:00.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Kadri 2 (Marner, Hainsey), 6:33. 4, Toronto, Gardiner 1 (Marner), 16:49. 5, Toronto, Kapanen 6 (Tavares, Hyman), 17:15.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-7_24. Toronto 10-10-11_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-4-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-3-0 (24-22).

A_19,545 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.