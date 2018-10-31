Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.

With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.

The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.

The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.

MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.

