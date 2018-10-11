Jets-Predators Sum

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Hartman 1, 3:02.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Josi 1 (Ellis, Hartman), 7:58. 3, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Arvidsson), 14:42.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-2-15_29. Nashville 11-13-6_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 9.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-2-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-1-0 (29-29).

A_17,228 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.