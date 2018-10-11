Jets-Predators Sums

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (slashing), 12:24; Laine, WPG, major (high sticking), 15:13.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Hartman 1, 3:02. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (roughing), 8:31; Ehlers, WPG, (interference), 13:07; Trouba, WPG, (cross checking), 15:41; Wheeler, WPG, Major (fighting), 15:41; Ekholm, NSH, Major (fighting), 15:41; Sissons, NSH, Major (fighting), 15:41; Ehlers, WPG, Major (fighting), 15:41; Byfuglien, WPG, (interference), 17:23; Trouba, WPG, (slashing), 17:48; Myers, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:48; Rinaldo, NSH, (cross checking), 20:00.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Josi 1 (Ellis, Hartman), 7:58. 3, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Arvidsson), 14:42. Penalties_Fiala, NSH, (tripping), 9:47; Trouba, WPG, (interference), 15:45; Hamhuis, NSH, (roughing), 18:58; Laine, WPG, (roughing), 18:58; Chiarot, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:58; Scheifele, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-2-15_29. Nashville 11-13-6_30.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 9.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-2-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-1-0 (29-29).

A_17,228 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

