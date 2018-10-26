Jets-Red Wings Sums

Winnipeg 0 1 1—2 Detroit 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 4 (Cholowski, Nielsen), 15:27 (pp). Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (interference), 14:00; Ericsson, DET, (hooking), 16:10.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Connor 5 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 16:14 (pp). Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, (slashing), 10:14; Athanasiou, DET, (slashing), 13:14; Bertuzzi, DET, (hooking), 15:43; Perreault, WPG, (hooking), 18:07.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 2 (Tanev, Chiarot), 13:15. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (interference), 0:26; Daley, DET, (holding), 6:01.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-21-10_40. Detroit 14-4-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 3-0-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-5-2 (40-38).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:41.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, James Tobias.

