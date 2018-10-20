Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets release injured WR Pryor, sign Burnett

October 20, 2018 4:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who is dealing with a groin injury.

The team also announced Saturday it has signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to take Pryor’s spot on the active roster.

With Pryor unlikely to play Sunday against Minnesota and Quincy Enunwa out with a sprained ankle, the Jets were short-handed at receiver.

Burnett was a likely choice to be added to the roster: He was a teammate of quarterback Sam Darnold at USC. Burnett was signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in May and waived when the Titans made their final cuts last month. New York signed him to the practice squad a few days later.

Pryor had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns — one in each of the last two games — but was hurt last Sunday against Indianapolis. He was signed in March as a free agent after one injury-plagued season with Washington.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

