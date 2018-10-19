Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets’ secondary will be down a few key players vs. Vikings

October 19, 2018 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine and safety Marcus Maye are out for the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with injuries, and cornerback Trumaine Johnson is doubtful to play.

The Jets will have to face a Vikings offense on Sunday that includes wide receiver Adam Thielen, who leads the NFL in receptions and yards receiving.

Skrine has a concussion that has caused him to miss most of the last two games. Maye is dealing with a broken right thumb. Meanwhile, Johnson — the Jets’ top free-agent signing — will likely miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

New York could also be short-handed at wide receiver, with Quincy Enunwa having been previously ruled out with a sprained ankle and Terrelle Pryor doubtful with a groin injury.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) is doubtful, and running back Isaiah Crowell (foot) is questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers