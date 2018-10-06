Jets-Stars Sum

Winnipeg 0 1 0—1 Dallas 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 2 (Seguin, Carrick), 8:23. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Benn, Spezza), 11:18 (pp).

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Morrissey, Trouba), 2:10. 4, Dallas, Benn 1 (Radulov, Spezza), 7:26 (pp).

Third Period_5, Dallas, Benn 2 (Klingberg, Seguin), 7:38 (pp). 6, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Radulov), 12:41.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-9-15_33. Dallas 16-15-4_35.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Dallas 3 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-1-0 (35 shots-30 saves). Dallas, Bishop 2-0-0 (33-32).

A_18,131 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Murphy.

