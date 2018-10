Jets-Stars Sums

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg 0 1 0—1 Dallas 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 2 (Carrick, Seguin), 8:23. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Spezza, Benn), 11:18 (pp). Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (tripping), 4:49; Wheeler, WPG, (interference), 9:43; Myers, WPG, (interference), 17:24; Byfuglien, WPG, (cross checking), 19:58; Methot, DAL, (holding), 19:58; Lowry, WPG, Major (fighting), 20:00; Ritchie, DAL, Major (fighting), 20:00.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Trouba, Morrissey), 2:10. 4, Dallas, Benn 1 (Spezza, Radulov), 7:26 (pp). Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (holding stick), 5:58; Methot, DAL, (interference), 8:24.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Benn 2 (Seguin, Klingberg), 7:38 (pp). 6, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Radulov), 12:41. Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 0:49; Myers, WPG, (high sticking), 7:32; Dickinson, DAL, (illegal check to head), 13:03.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-9-15_33. Dallas 16-15-4_35.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Dallas 3 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (34 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-0-0 (33-32).

T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Murphy.

