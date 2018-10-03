Jets WR Anderson won’t be suspended by NFL for arrests

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for two arrests in an eight-month span.

The league says Wednesday it completed its investigation into the incidents and the matter has been addressed, and no suspension is being issued.

“I’m thankful and I’m glad that the world knows, and people know, like my fans, they don’t have to worry,” Anderson said after practice. “But I already knew. All along, I wasn’t expecting that to happen. But, I’m just thankful that God blessed me to get through this situation and I’m still able to miss no time with my teammates.”

Anderson pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor reckless driving in Sunrise, Florida, as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 25-year-old receiver had faced multiple charges, including a felony count of fleeing and eluding police from an incident in January , but those charges were previously dismissed. Anderson received six months of probation.

Also previously dropped was a charge of resisting arrest at a music festival in Miami Beach in May 2017.

“I’m a very strong-minded individual and even throughout when the situation happened and I went to jail and allegations and things like that, and stories, you know, I was prepared for it and knew what was going to come with it,” Anderson said. “But I can’t really get too caught up in perceptions and what people think, because I knew deep down what the truth was. I wouldn’t say that I was ever worried about really being suspended. I didn’t think that would ever happen.”

Anderson could still potentially be fined by the league or team, but he wouldn’t confirm whether he was on the hook to write a hefty check.

“I don’t like to talk about my money,” Anderson said with a smile.

After setting career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven TDs, Anderson is off to a slow start while working to develop a rapport with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in new coordinator Jeremy Bates’ offense. Anderson, in his third year with the Jets, has eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re 1-3,” Anderson said. “I’m just ready for us to make that turn, you know? Since I’ve been a Jet, we haven’t hit that pinnacle of where we’re trying to get things. We’re trying, but trying isn’t good enough. We’ve got to get it done.

“So, that’s what I’m focused on. I know everybody’s talking about my production, and of course I want to contribute, but more importantly, I want to win.”

