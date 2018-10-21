Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johannesson, Oliveira lead North Dakota over Sacramento St.

October 21, 2018 12:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — James Johannesson ran for career highs of 213 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Oliveira tied a career high with 171 yards rushing and had a career-best three TD runs, and North Dakota beat Sacramento State 41-15 on Saturday night.

The Fighting Hawks (5-2) began to pull away for good when Oliveira dragged a pair of defenders into the end zone to punctuate a 26-yard run, making it 27-15 with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Johannesson scored on a 4-yard run fewer than three minutes later and added a 90-yard scamper to cap the scoring with 7:46 left in the fourth.

Oliveira scored on a 52-yard carry in the first quarter and a 1-yard TD run that made it 20-10 early in the third.

North Dakota finished with 480 yards rushing and averaged 9.1 yards per carry.

Advertisement

Elijah Dotson ran 21 times for 140 yards for the Hornets (2-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle