Johnson runs for 3 TDs as Marist beats Morehead St. 48-21

October 27, 2018 4:38 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mekhai Johnson ran 170 yards and three touchdowns — both career highs — to help Marist beat Morehead State 48-21 on Saturday.

Austin Day was 14-of-20 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns and added a short scoring run for Marist (4-4, 4-1 Pioneer League). Darryn Jordan added 101 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Johnson fumbled the opening kickoff and six plays later Jovan Smith’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Morehead State (3-5, 2-3) a 7-0 lead fewer than two minutes in. Johnson’s 1-yard run tied it with 4:24 left in the first quarter and was the first of 28 consecutive points by the Red Foxes. John Pierce blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone nearly two minutes later, Day scored on a 3-yard run and then his 19-yard touchdown pass to Juston Christian made it 28-7 at halftime.

Johnson scored on an 81-yard run late in the third quarter to give Marist a 41-14 lead.

Lawson Page was 16-of-27 passing for 216 yards with one interception and added a 1-yard TD run for Morehead State.

