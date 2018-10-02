Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team

October 2, 2018 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LADUE, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination.

KSDK-TV reports that a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending.

The lawsuit says the boy, identified as John Doe, didn’t make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, and was barred from returning to the junior varsity team because younger players are given precedence.

The lawsuit says that’s discrimination, noting that the school lets female juniors play on the girls’ junior varsity team.

Advertisement

In denying the restraining order, the judge said the school can set parameters for eligibility and success.

The Ladue School District said in a statement that it agrees with the judge’s decision.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters