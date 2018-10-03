Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jury finds ex-Charlotte QB Olsen not guilty of rape changes

October 3, 2018 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A jury has found former Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen not guilty on rape charges.

News outlets report the jury returned its verdict Wednesday.

Authorities had filed multiple charges against Olsen, including three counts of felony second-degree forcible rape and communicating threats. Kevin Olsen is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

The 23-year-old Olsen could have been sentenced to as many as 10 years in prison on each of the three rape charges. He was suspended from all athletic activities and kicked off the 49ers football team in September 2017.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Greg Olsen was in the courtroom when his brother’s verdict was read.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor