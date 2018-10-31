Listen Live Sports

Justin Smoak’s $8M option exercised by Blue Jays

October 31, 2018 7:43 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — First baseman Justin Smoak’s $8 million option for 2019 has been exercised by the Toronto Blue Jays, who declined a $5.5 million option on infielder Yangervis Solarte.

Smoak agreed in July 2016 to a deal that paid him $4,125,000 in each of the next two seasons. He would have received a $250,000 buyout if the option had been declined and would have become a free agent.

The 31-year-old hit .242 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs this year, down from .270 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

Solarte, also 31, receives a $750,000 buyout and becomes eligible for arbitration. He hit .226 with 17 homers and 54 RBIs this year, a decrease from his .255 average with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in 2017.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

