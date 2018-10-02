Listen Live Sports

Juventus stadium partly closed for 1 match for racist chants

October 2, 2018 1:36 pm
 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has been ordered to play one match with a section of its stadium closed after its supporters made racist and anti-territorial chants against Napoli during a 3-1 win this weekend.

Serie A’s governing body announced the sanction on Tuesday, saying chants which were “clearly racist” were directed toward Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the sixth minute of the second half. Chants against the city of Naples and its citizens could also be heard throughout the match.

The chants were mainly coming from the Curva Sud, the section of the Allianz stadium that will be closed for Juve’s next home match, against Genoa on Oct. 20.

Juventus has also been fined 10,000 euros ($11,500).

On previous occasions where sections of its stadium have been closed, the club has invited local schoolchildren to attend the game for free.

Napoli has been fined 15,000 euros ($17,300) after one of its supporters threw a chair into a section of Juventus fans during the match.

Napoli co-operated with police to help identify and arrest the suspect.

