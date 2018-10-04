Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Senators 4-3

October 4, 2018 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook also scored, and Cam Ward stopped 22 shots. Maxime Lajoie scored for Ottawa in his NHL debut, Colin White and Zack Smith added goals, and Craig Anderson made 37 saves.

Seabrook tied it midway through the third period, with Kane find the defenseman alone in front for a one-timer.

The teams combined for five goals in the first period.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chicago opened the scoring when DeBrincat used Thomas Chabot as a screen before firing a shot past Anderson. Ottawa tied it when Smith’s shot deflected off Duncan Keith. The goal was Smith’s first since Feb. 21, also against Chicago.

The Hawks regained the lead when Toews came down the wing and fired a shot off Anderson’s shoulder.

The Senators tied it in Lajoie’s one-timer, and White made it 3-2 on a power play.

NOTES: Ottawa LW Brady Tkachuk is day-to-day with a mild groin sprain. D Ben Harpur was a healthy scratch. … Chicago recalled G Collin Delia after Anton Forsberg was injured during the morning skate.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Senators: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor