The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kansas fires offensive coordinator Meacham with 6 games left

October 10, 2018 8:04 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham with six games left in the season Wednesday, ending the short tenure of what coach David Beaty hailed as a game-changing hire just last year.

Meacham had spent the previous three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator at Big 12 rival TCU when Beaty lured him to the Jayhawks. Meacham was expected to install a variation of the Air Raid offense that would put up the kind of points not seen in Lawrence in a decade.

Instead, the Jayhawks managed just 18.7 points per game last season. That has ticked up to 27.7 this year, but the Jayhawks are averaging just 19 points during three conference losses.

Beaty said he would handle the play-calling with help from the rest of his staff when Kansas (2-4), which is off this week, returns to the field against Texas Tech on Oct. 20.

