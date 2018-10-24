Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kashima reaches Asian Champions League final for 1st time

October 24, 2018 8:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SUWON, South Korea (AP) — Serginho scored a late equalizer Wednesday to send Kashima Antlers to the Asian Champions League final for the first time.

The Brazilian midfielder put a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the top right corner in the 82nd minute to give the Japanese team a 3-3 draw with South Korean club Suwon Bluewings and a 6-5 victory on aggregate.

Kashima will face Iranian club Persepolis in the final. The first leg will take place in Kashima on Nov. 3, with the second leg in Tehran seven days later.

Eight-time Japanese champion Kashima took the lead at Suwon World Cup Stadium when Shuto Yamamoto scored in the 25th minute. But the hosts put in three goals in a nine-minute span in the second half to move ahead 3-1.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Daigo Nishi then gave Kashima hope with a goal in the 64th before Serginho scored the decider.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb