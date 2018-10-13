Listen Live Sports

Kennesaw rolls past Gardner-Webb 56-17 behind Burks

October 13, 2018
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Isaac Foster had his second 100-yard kickoff return of the season, quarterback Chandler Burks ran for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State rolled to a 56-17 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Foster’s return came after the Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Burks followed with a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter and that was enough for the Owls (6-1, 2-0 Big South), the second-ranked FCS team, to win their sixth straight.

Kennesaw State had 528 yards, 490 on the ground with five players gaining between 72 and 78 yards. Four of them had a run of at least 40 yards, the exception being Burks, who led the way with 14 carries. Burks was 3-for-4 passing for 38 yards.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-1) had 268 total yards, just 54 through the air as two quarterbacks combined to go 7 of 20 with an interception apiece.

