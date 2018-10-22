Listen Live Sports

Kentucky center Harrison out indefinitely for health reasons

October 22, 2018 5:43 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell says center Dorie Harrison will be out indefinitely for unspecified personal health reasons.

Mitchell said in a release Monday that the team looks forward to the 6-foot-3 sophomore’s return and asked for her privacy to be respected. The coach added that Harrison has the program’s full support and “We will give her the time she needs to get healthy.”

The Nashville native averaged 6.7 points and rebounds per game with 25 blocks while starting eight of 32 contests last season. Harrison also earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors after combining for 31 points and nine rebounds in January victories over Alabama and Arkansas.

Kentucky opens the season on Nov. 7 against Alabama State.

