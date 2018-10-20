Keys, Indiana State, hold off Southern Illinois 24-21

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Quan Keys rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Indiana State held off Southern Illinois for a 24-21 win on Saturday.

Keys had two short touchdowns to cap a pair of 10-play drives that put the Sycamores (3-4, 1-4 Missouri Valley Conference) up 14-7 at the half. A nine-play drive to open the second half, which ended with a Titus McCoy 7-yard run, pushed the lead to 21-7 before Jerry Nunez capped a 10-play drive with a 20-yard field goal and made it 24-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Matt DeSomer, who opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, had a touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, and Jonathan Mixon scored on a 12-yard run with 2:23 left. But Keys recovered an on-side kick and the Salukis (1-6, 0-4) only had 30 seconds left when they got the ball back with 32 seconds to play.

Ryan Boyle threw for 101 yards and rushed for 116 for the Sycamores and Katrell Moss had 16 tackles.

DeSomer passed for 165 yards and ran for 135 as Southern Illinois had a 459-394 advantage in total offense but lost the turnover battle 2-0.

