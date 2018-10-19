Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kim leads LPGA Shanghai by 1 stroke after 2 rounds

October 19, 2018
 
SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim led the LPGA Shanghai by one stroke at the halfway point after shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the second round on Friday.

Kim made six birdies, including four straight from the sixth hole, to move to a 10-under 134 total. Her only setback was a bogey on the par-4 15th.

Danielle Kang (68) and overnight leader Ariya Jutanugarn (69) were one shot back.

Brittany Altomare had six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66, and was tied for fourth with Bronte Law (68) and Brittany Lincicome (68).

Angel Lin eagled the par-5 17th and finished with the day’s lowest score of 65, which also included six birdies and a lone bogey.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

