King, Abdul-Jabbar honored for tackling homophobia

October 6, 2018 1:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are being honored for lending their names to the fight against homophobia in sports.

They are working with Athlete Ally, a nonprofit founded by former college wrestler Hudson Taylor.

On Saturday, Athlete Ally is celebrating the 74-year-old King for her efforts to win respect and equal rights for athletes.

The tennis champion will be honored at the organization’s annual gala in New York City. Journalist Jemele Hill and rugby player Shawn Gatewood are also being honored.

Athlete Ally has about 200 ambassadors to schools and sports organizations who seek to educate people on LGBT athletes.

The late Yogi Berra was among those volunteers.

The Associated Press

