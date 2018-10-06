Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

King double helps Bournemouth rout 10-man Watford 4-0 in EPL

October 6, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATFORD, England (AP) — Norway striker Joshua King scored two goals and set up another to inspire Bournemouth to a 4-0 win at 10-man Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford’s Christian Kabasele was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second yellow card after a foul on King in the penalty area which led to the Bournemouth forward putting his side 2-0 ahead from the spot.

Belgium defender Kabasele’s first caution was for a clumsy elbow to the head of home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 14th when King sent in a teasing low cross to the far post. Callum Wilson’s initial effort was saved by Ben Foster, but Wales international David Brooks pounced on the rebound to score.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After King made it 2-0, the same player added the third goal on the stroke of halftime with a deft header, and Wilson latched on to a cross from Ryan Fraser and chipped the ball over Foster to complete the scoring in the 47th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn