Kings-Clippers, Box

SYDNEY (91)

Newley 3-7 2-4 8, Wear 3-6 0-0 7, Bogut 4-7 0-0 8, Randle 9-19 5-8 25, Lisch 7-18 1-1 16, Pineau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-7 0-0 5, Bowen 0-4 3-4 3, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Acuoth 0-1 0-0 0, Kickert 5-8 0-2 13, Adnam 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 35-80 12-21 91.

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Harris 8-14 0-0 18, Gallinari 6-13 6-6 19, Gortat 6-10 0-0 12, Beverley 5-8 0-0 12, Bradley 2-10 0-0 5, Harrell 4-6 3-5 11, Mbah a Moute 1-5 3-4 5, Motley 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6 4-5 10, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-10 3-4 10, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 19-24 110.

Sydney 17 37 18 19— 91 L.A. Clippers 28 31 23 28—110

3-Point Goals_Sydney 9-25 (Kickert 3-4, Randle 2-3, Adnam 1-2, Wear 1-3, Wilson 1-5, Lisch 1-6, Bowen 0-2), L.A. Clippers 9-33 (Harris 4-7, Beverley 2-3, Williams 1-5, Gallinari 1-6, Bradley 1-7, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sydney 47 (Bogut, Lisch 9), L.A. Clippers 43 (Harris 11). Assists_Sydney 19 (Lisch 6), L.A. Clippers 31 (Beverley, Gallinari, Harris 5). Total Fouls_Sydney 26, L.A. Clippers 26. A_6,911 (10,300).

