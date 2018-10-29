Listen Live Sports

Kings-Heat, Box

October 29, 2018 10:00 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (123)

Shumpert 3-7 0-0 8, Bjelica 7-15 2-4 19, Cauley-Stein 11-17 4-7 26, Fox 8-15 3-5 20, Hield 8-14 3-4 23, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4, Bagley III 3-7 0-0 7, Koufos 3-4 0-0 6, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 2-8 1-3 6. Totals 48-97 15-25 123.

MIAMI (113)

McGruder 3-8 0-0 7, Olynyk 1-7 0-0 3, Whiteside 7-10 2-6 16, Dragic 7-15 2-2 20, Richardson 10-21 7-7 31, Winslow 3-8 3-5 9, Adebayo 2-5 4-6 8, Wade 2-10 2-2 8, T.Johnson 3-8 4-6 11. Totals 38-92 24-34 113.

Sacramento 17 34 43 29—123
Miami 28 23 32 30—113

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-26 (Hield 4-6, Bjelica 3-7, Shumpert 2-4, Bagley III 1-1, Fox 1-2, Mason 1-3, Jackson 0-3), Miami 13-39 (Dragic 4-8, Richardson 4-10, Wade 2-5, McGruder 1-4, Olynyk 1-5, T.Johnson 1-5, Winslow 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 13), Miami 53 (Whiteside 24). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Miami 20 (McGruder 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Miami 21. Technicals_Adebayo. A_19,600 (19,600).

