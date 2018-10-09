Kings-Jets Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 0—1 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 1 (Doughty, Iafallo), 6:26. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Tanev, Morrissey), 10:59. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (slashing), 15:38.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 3 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 10:21 (pp). Penalties_Amadio, LA, (tripping), 6:53; Muzzin, LA, (tripping), 9:09.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (delay of game), 7:42; Myers, WPG, (high sticking), 16:58.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 4-5-8_17. Winnipeg 14-19-6_39.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 1-1-0 (39 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-1-0 (17-16).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:27.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz.

