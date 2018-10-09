Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Jets Sums

October 9, 2018 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 1 0 0—1
Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 1 (Doughty, Iafallo), 6:26. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Tanev, Morrissey), 10:59. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (slashing), 15:38.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 3 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 10:21 (pp). Penalties_Amadio, LA, (tripping), 6:53; Muzzin, LA, (tripping), 9:09.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (delay of game), 7:42; Myers, WPG, (high sticking), 16:58.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 4-5-8_17. Winnipeg 14-19-6_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 1-1-0 (39 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-1-0 (17-16).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:27.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska