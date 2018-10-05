Listen Live Sports

Kings-Lakers, Box

October 5, 2018 3:12 am
 
SACRAMENTO (123)

Labissiere 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 0-6 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 2-5 0-1 4, Fox 7-9 0-0 18, Hield 5-11 2-2 16, Artis 3-5 1-1 8, Gabriel 4-6 1-2 10, Bagley III 7-15 5-7 19, Giles III 6-15 2-4 14, Lucas 2-8 2-2 7, Mason 3-4 5-5 12, McLemore 3-7 1-2 8, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 20-28 123.

L.A. LAKERS (128)

James 6-10 6-6 18, Kuzma 6-13 4-4 17, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Ingram 10-15 11-15 31, Hart 4-8 7-10 17, Mykhailiuk 1-5 0-0 3, Beasley 2-3 0-0 4, Wear 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 4-10 8, Zubac 2-4 0-0 4, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 2-2 11, Stephenson 2-5 6-8 10. Totals 41-78 40-55 128.

Sacramento 39 27 30 27—123
L.A. Lakers 32 35 28 33—128

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-31 (Fox 4-6, Hield 4-8, Artis 1-1, Gabriel 1-2, Lucas 1-2, Mason 1-2, McLemore 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Labissiere 0-2, Jackson 0-3), L.A. Lakers 6-20 (Hart 2-4, Wear 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Williams 0-1, Ingram 0-1, James 0-1, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_McLemore, Giles III, Labissiere. Rebounds_Sacramento 41 (Bagley III 10), L.A. Lakers 48 (Ingram 9). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Fox, Lucas, Mason 5), L.A. Lakers 19 (Stephenson 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 44, L.A. Lakers 25. A_18,997 (18,997).

