Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Magic, Box

October 30, 2018 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (107)

Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Bjelica 8-13 2-4 21, Cauley-Stein 6-15 2-4 14, Fox 6-13 2-5 14, Hield 9-15 6-6 25, Shumpert 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 3-7 2-4 10, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 2-7 3-3 7, Williams 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-84 17-26 107.

ORLANDO (99)

Isaac 3-8 3-3 9, Gordon 7-15 2-4 18, Vucevic 5-11 5-6 15, Augustin 2-7 2-2 8, Fournier 3-13 2-2 9, Bamba 3-4 0-1 7, Ross 7-17 0-0 17, Simmons 5-13 1-2 12, Grant 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 36-91 16-22 99.

Sacramento 26 33 26 22—107
Orlando 31 25 16 27— 99

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 8-22 (Bjelica 3-5, Bagley III 2-3, Williams 2-5, Hield 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Mason 0-2, Fox 0-2), Orlando 11-43 (Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-3, Simmons 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Vucevic 0-2, Isaac 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 51 (Cauley-Stein, Hield 11), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 15). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Mason, Fox 5), Orlando 28 (Grant 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Orlando 22. A_15,074 (18,846).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress