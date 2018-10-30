Kings-Magic, Box

SACRAMENTO (107)

Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Bjelica 8-13 2-4 21, Cauley-Stein 6-15 2-4 14, Fox 6-13 2-5 14, Hield 9-15 6-6 25, Shumpert 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 3-7 2-4 10, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 2-7 3-3 7, Williams 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-84 17-26 107.

ORLANDO (99)

Isaac 3-8 3-3 9, Gordon 7-15 2-4 18, Vucevic 5-11 5-6 15, Augustin 2-7 2-2 8, Fournier 3-13 2-2 9, Bamba 3-4 0-1 7, Ross 7-17 0-0 17, Simmons 5-13 1-2 12, Grant 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 36-91 16-22 99.

Sacramento 26 33 26 22—107 Orlando 31 25 16 27— 99

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 8-22 (Bjelica 3-5, Bagley III 2-3, Williams 2-5, Hield 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Mason 0-2, Fox 0-2), Orlando 11-43 (Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-3, Simmons 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Vucevic 0-2, Isaac 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 51 (Cauley-Stein, Hield 11), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 15). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Mason, Fox 5), Orlando 28 (Grant 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Orlando 22. A_15,074 (18,846).

