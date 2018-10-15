Listen Live Sports

Kings-Maple Leafs Sum

October 15, 2018 10:06 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 1 0—1
Toronto 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 3 (Matthews, Gardiner), 0:46. 2, Toronto, Marleau 1 (Leivo, Gardiner), 19:38 (pp).

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 2 (Iafallo, Forbort), 3:38. 4, Toronto, Marner 4 (Hyman, Tavares), 8:32.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Kapanen 4 (Matthews), 7:45.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-15-10_34. Toronto 10-8-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 2-2-0 (25 shots-21 saves). Toronto, Sparks 1-0-0 (34-33).

T_2:24.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.

