Kings-Pelicans, Box

SACRAMENTO (129)

Hield 7-11 0-0 17, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 9-14 2-3 20, Fox 6-12 6-7 18, Ferrell 2-3 2-2 7, J.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-4 0-0 5, Giles III 3-11 1-4 7, Bagley III 7-10 5-6 19, Mason 7-13 3-4 18, Shumpert 3-4 0-0 9, McLemore 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 50-96 19-26 129.

NEW ORLEANS (149)

Moore 5-11 0-0 10, Davis 8-12 8-12 25, Mirotic 14-21 3-6 36, Payton 5-7 0-0 11, Holiday 5-11 5-6 15, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 3-7 1-1 10, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 6-12 0-4 13, Okafor 1-2 2-2 4, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 4-4 2-2 13, F.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 56-95 21-33 149.

Sacramento 32 31 27 39—129 New Orleans 40 32 38 39—149

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-25 (Shumpert 3-4, Hield 3-4, Mason 1-2, McLemore 1-2, Ferrell 1-2, Labissiere 1-3, Fox 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Bagley III 0-3), New Orleans 16-31 (Mirotic 5-9, Clark 3-3, Miller 3-7, Davis 1-1, Payton 1-1, F.Jackson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Randle 1-2, Holiday 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Giles III. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Bagley III 8), New Orleans 52 (Randle 14). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Mason, Fox 6), New Orleans 35 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, New Orleans 25. A_18,337 (16,867).

