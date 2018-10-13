Kings-Senators Sums

Los Angeles 0 1 0—1 Ottawa 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 2 (Chabot, DeMelo), 6:29. 2, Ottawa, Wideman 1 (Tkachuk, Boedker), 11:50. 3, Ottawa, Stone 2 (Chabot, Duchene), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Stone, OTT, (holding), 7:01; DeMelo, OTT, (holding), 9:17; Forbort, LA, (hooking), 14:31.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, White 2 (Jaros, Lajoie), 10:01. 5, Los Angeles, Lewis 1 (Doughty, Muzzin), 15:53. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (hooking), 5:27; Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 17:26.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Wideman 2 (Duchene, Tkachuk), 11:03. Penalties_White, OTT, (slashing), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 5-20-12_37. Ottawa 8-6-8_22.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 0-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves), Campbell 2-2-0 (11-7). Ottawa, Anderson 2-1-1 (37-36).

A_15,355 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.

