Kings-Suns, Box

SACRAMENTO (106)

Ju.Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Labissiere 4-7 0-0 9, Cauley-Stein 7-11 0-0 14, Fox 5-10 1-2 12, Hield 3-10 0-0 6, Bagley III 2-7 3-6 7, Giles III 5-12 3-6 14, Gabriel 0-0 1-2 1, Ferrell 9-14 2-5 26, Mason 2-2 6-6 11, McLemore 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 39-82 17-28 106.

PHOENIX (102)

Ariza 2-4 4-5 8, Anderson 0-3 3-5 3, Ayton 9-16 6-8 24, Harrison 3-7 3-5 9, Jo.Jackson 7-12 2-4 17, Bridges 0-3 0-0 0, Warren 6-7 4-5 16, Holmes 2-3 1-2 5, Bender 0-5 2-2 2, Chandler 0-0 4-4 4, Okobo 2-7 3-4 8, Daniels 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 33-74 33-46 102.

Sacramento 22 25 25 34—106 Phoenix 26 18 28 30—102

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-25 (Ferrell 6-9, Labissiere 1-1, Mason 1-1, Giles III 1-2, Fox 1-4, McLemore 1-5, Ju.Jackson 0-1, Hield 0-2), Phoenix 3-22 (Okobo 1-2, Jo.Jackson 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Harrison 0-2, Bridges 0-2, Ariza 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Bender 0-3). Fouled Out_Harrison, Giles III. Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Cauley-Stein 12), Phoenix 43 (Ayton 9). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 5), Phoenix 19 (Jo.Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 32, Phoenix 33. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_8,184 (18,422).

