Kings-Thunder, Box

SACRAMENTO (131)

Shumpert 9-13 4-5 26, Cauley-Stein 6-11 1-2 13, Bjelica 5-6 0-0 12, Fox 7-12 7-9 22, Hield 6-11 3-3 17, Jackson 4-6 2-2 11, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 4-10 0-0 8, Bagley III 5-13 3-6 13, Ferrell 4-7 1-1 9, McLemore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-91 21-28 131.

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

George 10-18 6-6 29, Patterson 1-6 1-1 4, Adams 3-7 4-8 10, Westbrook 13-23 5-11 32, Ferguson 1-7 0-0 2, Grant 3-12 1-2 7, Noel 3-3 0-0 6, Schroder 5-16 2-2 14, Burton 2-4 0-0 5, Abrines 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 46-104 19-30 120.

Sacramento 34 34 29 34—131 Oklahoma City 32 24 34 30—120

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-22 (Shumpert 4-7, Bjelica 2-2, Hield 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Fox 1-4, McLemore 0-1, Ferrell 0-2), Oklahoma City 9-39 (George 3-9, Schroder 2-5, Diallo 1-2, Burton 1-2, Westbrook 1-6, Patterson 1-6, Abrines 0-1, Ferguson 0-3, Grant 0-5). Fouled Out_Noel. Rebounds_Sacramento 46 (Cauley-Stein, Bagley III 7), Oklahoma City 51 (Adams 14). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 10), Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook, Schroder 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, Oklahoma City 29. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

