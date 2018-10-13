Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kings-Trail Blazers, Box

October 13, 2018 12:33 am
 
SACRAMENTO (115)

Hield 4-11 10-10 19, Bagley III 7-11 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 5-8 4-4 14, Mason 4-12 3-4 14, Ferrell 7-15 3-4 19, Jackson 3-8 3-3 9, Bjelica 4-7 0-0 10, Labissiere 0-1 2-2 2, Giles III 2-10 3-4 7, McLemore 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 38-90 29-33 115.

PORTLAND (118)

Layman 3-7 3-3 10, Collins 7-12 0-1 15, Nurkic 3-7 4-4 10, Lillard 2-10 1-3 7, McCollum 7-16 4-5 21, Leonard 7-8 0-0 17, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 4-9 0-0 10, Simons 0-1 0-0 0, Stauskas 4-10 3-3 15, Baldwin IV 1-2 2-2 4, Turner 0-3 7-8 7. Totals 39-87 24-29 118.

Sacramento 20 35 33 27—115
Portland 32 25 32 29—118

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-24 (Mason 3-5, Bjelica 2-3, Ferrell 2-6, McLemore 1-2, Hield 1-2, Bagley III 1-3, Jackson 0-3), Portland 16-38 (Stauskas 4-7, Leonard 3-4, McCollum 3-7, Curry 2-4, Lillard 2-7, Layman 1-3, Collins 1-3, Nurkic 0-1, Simons 0-1, Swanigan 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Bjelica 9), Portland 48 (Collins 10). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Mason 8), Portland 28 (McCollum, Turner 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 27, Portland 28. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Collins. A_16,521 (19,393).

