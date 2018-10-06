Kings-Warriors, Box

SACRAMENTO (94)

Jackson 3-7 0-0 8, Bagley III 4-10 0-0 8, Cauley-Stein 3-7 4-6 10, Fox 3-10 0-0 7, Hield 3-12 0-0 7, Artis 0-3 1-2 1, Gabriel 0-6 0-0 0, Giles III 6-13 4-6 17, Labissiere 3-11 3-4 10, Lucas 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 3-4 3-3 10, McLemore 3-5 0-0 7, Reynolds 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 34-98 15-21 94.

GOLDEN STATE (122)

Durant 10-19 4-6 26, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 3-6 1-1 7, Ulis 1-2 1-2 3, Thompson 10-15 4-5 30, McKinnie 2-6 1-2 5, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Bell 3-6 0-0 6, Jerebko 2-4 2-2 6, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 2-7 4-5 8, House 3-4 0-0 6, Nunn 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 47-91 17-23 122.

Sacramento 18 26 25 25— 94 Golden State 39 35 28 20—122

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-24 (Reynolds 3-3, Jackson 2-3, Giles III 1-1, McLemore 1-2, Mason 1-2, Labissiere 1-2, Fox 1-3, Hield 1-5, Gabriel 0-1, Artis 0-1, Bagley III 0-1), Golden State 11-31 (Thompson 6-10, Durant 2-5, Iguodala 1-2, Derrickson 1-2, Nunn 1-4, Bell 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Evans 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Cook 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 54 (Bagley III 9), Golden State 53 (Jones, Derrickson 7). Assists_Sacramento 21 (Mason 7), Golden State 29 (Durant 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Golden State 18. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_17,074 (15,354).

