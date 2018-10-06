Kings-Warriors, Box

SACRAMENTO (94)

Jackson 3-8 0-0 8, Bagley III 4-10 0-0 10, Cauley-Stein 3-7 4-6 10, Fox 3-10 0-0 7, Hield 3-11 0-0 7, Artis 0-3 1-2 1, Gabriel 0-5 0-0 0, Giles III 6-14 4-6 17, Labissiere 3-12 3-4 10, Lucas 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 3-5 3-3 10, McLemore 3-5 0-0 7, Reynolds 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 34-100 15-21 94.

GOLDEN STATE (122)

Durant 10-19 4-6 26, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 8, Jones 3-6 1-1 7, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 10-15 4-5 33, McKinnie 4-8 1-2 10, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Jerebko 2-4 2-2 6, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 3-8 5-7 11, House 2-3 0-0 4, Nunn 1-5 0-0 2, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 47-91 17-23 122.

Sacramento 18 26 25 25— 94 Golden State 39 35 28 20—122

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-25 (Reynolds 3-3, Jackson 2-4, Giles III 1-1, McLemore 1-2, Labissiere 1-2, Fox 1-3, Mason 1-3, Hield 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Artis 0-1, Bagley III 0-1), Golden State 12-34 (Thompson 7-11, Durant 2-5, Iguodala 1-2, McKinnie 1-2, Derrickson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Evans 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Nunn 0-3, Cook 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 55 (Bagley III 9), Golden State 53 (Jones, Derrickson 7). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Mason 6), Golden State 27 (Durant 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Golden State 17. Technicals_Sacramento defensive three second, Sacramento team. A_17,074 (15,354).

