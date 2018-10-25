Listen Live Sports

Kings-Wild Sums

October 25, 2018 11:32 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 0 1—1
Minnesota 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Fehr 1 (Foligno, Suter), 15:13. Penalties_Clifford, LA, Major (fighting), 9:54; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 9:54; Clifford, LA, served by Pearson, (tripping), 9:54; Parise, MIN, (high sticking), 14:26; Phaneuf, LA, (high sticking), 14:26.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Coyle, Dubnyk), 14:22. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (interference), 7:05; Koivu, MIN, (hooking), 16:42.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Clifford 1, 3:39. 4, Minnesota, Granlund 4 (Parise, Suter), 19:15 (sh). 5, Minnesota, Koivu 2 (Fehr), 19:36. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Pearson (faceoff violation), 0:32; Kempe, LA, (boarding), 5:31; Greenway, MIN, (cross checking), 12:32; Greenway, MIN, (interference), 14:36; Staal, MIN, (delay of game), 17:35.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-9-8_24. Minnesota 7-8-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 2-4-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 4-1-2 (24-23).

A_18,778 (18,064). T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

