Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kipchoge’s marathon record, Mayer’s decathlon score ratified

October 26, 2018 10:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge’s marathon world record and Kevin Mayer’s record score in the decathlon have been ratified by the IAAF.

Kipchoge, who is from Kenya, and Mayer, a Frenchman, each set their records on Sept. 16.

By winning the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds, Kipchoge knocked more than a minute off the previous record set by Dennis Kimetto.

Mayer set a record of 9,126 points at a meet in Talence, France, beating Ashton Eaton’s previous mark of 9,045 from the 2015 world championships.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War