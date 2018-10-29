Listen Live Sports

Klay Thompson breaks Stephen Curry’s record for 3s in game

October 29, 2018 10:02 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Klay Thompson has broken teammate Stephen Curry’s NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with his 14th during a brilliant offensive performance by the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson set the mark with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. He was mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69.

Golden State led 92-50 at halftime, the second highest point total for a half in NBA history. Phoenix scored 107 points in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

Thompson was just 5 for 36 from long range through Golden State’s first seven games.

Curry hit 13 3-pointers against New Orleans on Nov. 11, 2016.

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

