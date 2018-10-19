Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Nets, Box

October 19, 2018 10:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (105)

Ntilikina 4-9 0-0 9, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 12-18 5-5 29, Hardaway Jr. 10-25 6-7 29, Burke 3-11 0-0 8, Knox 7-14 0-0 17, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Trier 2-8 4-4 8, Baker 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 39-97 18-20 105.

BROOKLYN (107)

Harris 4-6 0-0 11, Dudley 3-5 0-0 7, Allen 6-8 3-4 15, Russell 5-12 3-3 15, LeVert 8-13 10-11 28, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Kurucs 3-8 4-4 11, Davis 2-3 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 4-12 0-0 10, Crabbe 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-75 21-24 107.

New York 24 26 26 29—105
Brooklyn 33 24 17 33—107

3-Point Goals_New York 9-28 (Knox 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Burke 2-5, Ntilikina 1-4, Trier 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Baker 0-3), Brooklyn 12-30 (Harris 3-4, Russell 2-4, LeVert 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Dudley 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Crabbe 1-5, Allen 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Kanter 10), Brooklyn 55 (Allen 11). Assists_New York 14 (Burke, Ntilikina 4), Brooklyn 22 (Russell, Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, Brooklyn 23. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), LeVert, Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_17,732 (17,732).

