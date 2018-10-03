Knicks-Nets, Box

NEW YORK (107)

Knox 3-6 1-1 7, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Kanter 7-14 8-9 22, Burke 3-7 2-2 9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11 2-4 9, Hezonja 1-2 1-2 3, Hicks 1-3 3-4 5, Vonleh 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Ntilikina 4-8 0-0 9, K.Allen 0-0 1-2 1, Mudiay 1-5 0-0 2, Dotson 4-4 0-0 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 8-12 8-8 25. Totals 38-81 26-32 107.

BROOKLYN (102)

LeVert 6-14 2-2 15, Carroll 0-5 0-0 0, J.Allen 2-6 0-2 4, Russell 4-12 2-3 11, Crabbe 3-7 0-0 8, Omot 2-2 0-0 5, Dudley 2-3 0-0 5, Graham 4-12 3-4 11, Kurucs 4-6 5-6 13, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Dinwiddie 4-9 5-7 13, Pinson 2-5 0-0 4, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 20-28 102.

New York 17 33 31 26—107 Brooklyn 26 20 25 31—102

3-Point Goals_New York 5-15 (Ntilikina 1-1, Burke 1-1, Baker 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-2, Trier 1-3, Hicks 0-1, Kanter 0-2, Knox 0-3), Brooklyn 8-41 (Crabbe 2-6, Harris 2-8, Omot 1-1, Dudley 1-2, Russell 1-4, LeVert 1-5, Pinson 0-1, Kurucs 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2, Carroll 0-4, Graham 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Kanter 20), Brooklyn 45 (Graham 8). Assists_New York 16 (Burke 3), Brooklyn 21 (Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls_New York 29, Brooklyn 30. A_12,424 (17,732).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.