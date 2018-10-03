Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Nets, Box

October 3, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (107)

Knox 3-6 1-1 7, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Kanter 7-14 8-9 22, Burke 3-7 2-2 9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11 2-4 9, Hezonja 1-2 1-2 3, Hicks 1-3 3-4 5, Vonleh 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Ntilikina 4-8 0-0 9, K.Allen 0-0 1-2 1, Mudiay 1-5 0-0 2, Dotson 4-4 0-0 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 8-12 8-8 25. Totals 38-81 26-32 107.

BROOKLYN (102)

LeVert 6-14 2-2 15, Carroll 0-5 0-0 0, J.Allen 2-6 0-2 4, Russell 4-12 2-3 11, Crabbe 3-7 0-0 8, Omot 2-2 0-0 5, Dudley 2-3 0-0 5, Graham 4-12 3-4 11, Kurucs 4-6 5-6 13, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Dinwiddie 4-9 5-7 13, Pinson 2-5 0-0 4, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 20-28 102.

New York 17 33 31 26—107
Brooklyn 26 20 25 31—102

3-Point Goals_New York 5-15 (Ntilikina 1-1, Burke 1-1, Baker 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-2, Trier 1-3, Hicks 0-1, Kanter 0-2, Knox 0-3), Brooklyn 8-41 (Crabbe 2-6, Harris 2-8, Omot 1-1, Dudley 1-2, Russell 1-4, LeVert 1-5, Pinson 0-1, Kurucs 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2, Carroll 0-4, Graham 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Kanter 20), Brooklyn 45 (Graham 8). Assists_New York 16 (Burke 3), Brooklyn 21 (Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls_New York 29, Brooklyn 30. A_12,424 (17,732).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor