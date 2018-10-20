Listen Live Sports

Knicks rookie Knox leaves game with sprained left ankle

October 20, 2018 8:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks rookie Kevin Knox left New York’s game against Boston on Saturday night after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter.

Knox was driving for a layup on a fast break when his ankle appeared to roll badly as he was fouled by Terry Rozier III. Knox stayed on the court briefly, appearing in pain, then was carried off by a pair of teammates.

Because Knox wasn’t able to shoot the free throws, he was, by rule, forced to miss the remainder of the game. The Knicks said X-rays on his ankle were negative.

The No. 9 pick in the draft was coming off a strong performance Friday in a loss at Brooklyn, scoring 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

