Knicks-Wizards, Box

NEW YORK (124)

Knox 4-9 3-4 13, Thomas 4-5 2-2 12, Kanter 2-3 3-6 7, Burke 2-6 3-3 7, Hardaway Jr. 3-8 4-5 11, Hezonja 3-6 1-1 8, Vonleh 3-5 1-2 8, Kornet 1-3 0-0 3, Hicks 2-5 1-2 5, M.Robinson 3-4 0-4 6, Mudiay 1-6 2-4 4, K.Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 5, Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Dotson 4-9 4-4 14, Baker 2-2 2-2 7, Trier 3-7 6-6 13. Totals 39-89 33-47 124.

WASHINGTON (121)

Porter Jr. 4-7 2-2 13, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Mahinmi 2-4 3-4 8, Wall 2-4 2-2 6, Beal 3-12 4-4 11, Green 3-8 2-4 8, D.Robinson 4-5 1-2 9, Brown Jr. 2-9 0-1 4, Oubre Jr. 5-14 4-4 15, Smith 2-5 5-6 10, Bryant 0-4 2-4 2, Satoransky 4-6 4-4 12, McRae 5-5 3-4 14, Randle 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 40-97 33-43 121.

New York 29 28 30 21 16—124 Washington 29 33 22 24 13—121

3-Point Goals_New York 13-29 (Dotson 2-2, Thomas 2-3, Knox 2-5, Vonleh 1-1, Baker 1-1, Ntilikina 1-2, Trier 1-2, Kornet 1-3, Hezonja 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-6, K.Allen 0-1), Washington 8-38 (Porter Jr. 3-5, McRae 1-1, Mahinmi 1-2, Smith 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Beal 1-7, Satoransky 0-1, Randle 0-2, Wall 0-2, Bryant 0-3, Morris 0-3, Brown Jr. 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 51 (Knox 10), Washington 57 (Oubre Jr. 8). Assists_New York 23 (Mudiay 5), Washington 25 (Randle, Oubre Jr. 4). Total Fouls_New York 44, Washington 39. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), M.Robinson, Burke, Beal, Morris 2. Ejected_Morris. A_11,826 (20,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.